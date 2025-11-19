Wednesday 19 November 2025

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors For AIDS?

4 June 1995

Two recent and independent laboratory studies have shown that PN355, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor developed by US signal transduction specialist Paracelsian, can achieve potent and reproducible inhibition of the in vitro replication of HIV-1 in human white blood cells. The company believes this is the first study to show that a TK inhibitor may be effective in the management of people with AIDS.

According to an article in the April 21 issue of Science, HIV-1's destructive effects have been associated with enhanced activation of cyclin-dependent kinases - an enzyme used in Paracelsian's screening technology. Tyrosine phosphorylation via TK is a key secondary messenger system in many cells, and in the immune system TK activity facilitates T lymphocyte receptor-mediated cell activation and proliferation.

TK-mediated signals generated by HIV are thought to contribute to T cell destruction, both in infected and uninfected cells. "The massive T cell destruction caused by HIV is far out of proportion to the amount of virus present," said Paracelsian chief scientist John Babish, adding that there is evidence that HIV generates an apoptotic signal which causes the destruction of infected cells and can also be transmitted to uninfected cells.

