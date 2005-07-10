Tysabri Ph III meets endpoint in Crohn's

Ireland's Elan and US partner Biogen Idec have reported encouraging Phase III clinical trial results in the treatment of Crohn's disease with Tysabri (natalizumab), their multiple sclerosis drug withdrawn from the market in February due to three deaths associated with the product (Marketletters passim) .
In the ENCORE study, Tysabri met the primary endpoint of clinical response as defined by a 70-point decrease in baseline on the Crohn's Disease Activity Index score at both weeks eight and 12. In addition, ENCORE reached all of its secondary endpoints, including clinical remission at weeks eight and 12.
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