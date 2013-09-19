UAE drug market's liberalization

The United Arab Emirates' drug manufacturing sector is likely to be a major beneficiary if the Middle Eastern country allows foreign majority ownership of businesses. The proposed law change is under deliberation and would lead to a massive rise in the health care market, from $3.2 billion in 2005 to an estimated $11.9 billion in 2015, with a 14% annual rate of growth for the next five years, according to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Currently, only firms operating in government-run free trade zones, such as DuBiotech, are allowed more than 49% foreign ownership. Local producers account for 45% of domestic drug consumption but 90% of their products are exported.