UAE seeking affordable medicines

The United Arab Emirates' General Authority for Health Services is to examine ways to make medicines more affordable, reports Gulf News, which quotes an agency official as saying that the prices of generic drugs in the private sector are almost 500% times higher than those in the government market.
