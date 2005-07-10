UAE set to cut pharma prices from Sept 15

In the United Arab Emirates, a decree which seeks to cut drug prices through a reduction in agency and pharmacy margins from 55% to 44% has been approved by Health Minister Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Midfa, and will take effect from September 15.
The decree also requires the product's actual price to be listed on the outer packaging, together with the identity of the local distributor. Penalties for violations of the new regulations will include cancellation of import permits.
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