UCB and Combinature form alliance

Brussels, Belgium-headquartered UCB says that it has entered into a partnership with Berlin, Germany-based Combinature AG, under which the latter's specifically-designed compound fragment library will be utilized to discover ligands that bind to a cancer drug target chosen by the former. The ligands derived from this highly-automated process will represent starting points for hit-to-lead optimization, the groups noted.
Further details of the agreement were not revealed, but Edmond Differding, head of global chemistry at the Belgian firm, commented: "this is an exciting new approach to finding hits and developing leads against targets that may not be readily amenable to other technologies."
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