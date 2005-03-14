UCB closes sale of surface specialties unit

Belgium-based UCB, which is trying to focus on its pharmaceutical business since last year's acquisition of UK biotechnology firm Celltech (Marketletters passim), has closed the sale of its surface specialties business to Cytec Industries.
The transaction amount is 1.42 billion euros ($1.97 billion), of which 1.19 billion euros is in cash and 225.0 million euros in shares of Cytec.
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