UCB Expects Good Results From 1996

UCB of Belgium is expecting "excellent profits for 1996, significantlybetter than those of 1995," it has said. In its pharmaceutical business, sales of its antiallergy agent Zyrtec (cetirizine) are progressing in every country, along with its successful launch in the USA (Marketletters passim). The company expects to spend 5 billion Belgian francs ($156.2 million) on research in 1997, which represents a rise of 8.7% on expenditure on R&D in 1996.