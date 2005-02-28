UCB given priority review for Keppra by FDA

Brussels, Belgium-headquartered drugmaker UCB Pharma has been granted priority review for a supplementary New Drug Application from the US Food and Drug Administration, for the use of Keppra (levetiracetam), its leading anti-epilepsy drug, in children and adolescents.
A priority review sets a six-month target for an approval decision instead of the standard 10 months after the application is filed. According to the company, this fast-track processing means that the drug satisfies a serious unmet medical need that could improve on agents already on the market.
Keppra is the most prescribed second-generation anti-epilepsy drug in the USA for partial-onset seizures and its sales have achieved solid growth ever since it was launched in 2000. Turnover reacherd 417.0 million euros ($540.5 million) in 2004 (Marketletter February 14)
