UCB hikes R&D budget nearly 60%

Subsequent to the completion of its L1.53 million ($2.98 billion) acquisition earlier this year of UK biotechnology firm Celltech (Marketletter May 24), the board of Belgium's UCB has approved a 2005 R&D budget for the group of 480 million euros ($642.8 million), an increase of 58.9% on 2004's 302 million euros, including 58 million euros allocated to surface specialties. However, given that, in 2004, the actual R&D expenses of UCB Pharma were estimated at 260 million euros, and those of Celltech at 184 million euros, the actual hike is just 8.1%.

UCB says that the main R&D budget for 2005 will be allocated to finalizing the development of CDP 870 (for Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis), maximizing the potential for its anti-epilepsy drug Keppra (levetiracetam) with further indications and the development of its successors, and progress with clinical trials of CDP 323, CDP 791 and CDP 484.