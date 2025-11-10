UCB In Japan

UCB of Belgium has inaugurated a new pharmaceutical factory in Japan, with a view to undertaking packaging there, as a first stage, to be followed by the manufacture of the antihistamine Zyrtec (cetirizine) for the Japanese market.

The factory is situated north of Tokyo at Izumizaki Mura. An investment of 350 million Belgian francs ($12 million) has been made.

An application for the approval of Zyrtec in Japan has been filed. The dossier was prepared by UCB Japan and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals, with whom UCB has a cooperation agreement.