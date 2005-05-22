UCB/Lonza supply deal

Belgium's UCB and Swiss firm Lonza have entered into a long-term supply agreement under which the latter will manufacture pegylated antibody fragment-based bulk actives for the former. These will be made at Lonza's new facility in Visp, Switzerland.
Under the deal, the financial terms of which are not disclosed, UCB has reserved a fixed annual manufacturing capacity for recombinant microbial products covering the period 2006-12, with an option to extend this.
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