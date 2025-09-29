UCB Optimistic On 1995; Zyrtec Launch

The Belgian UCB group says that it has achieved excellent profits in 1995, higher than those achieved in 1994. During the year, sales of the pharmaceutical sector continued to grow, mainly driven by the firm's antiallergy agent Zyrtec (cetirizine).
UCB notes that preparations are underway for the launch of Zyrtec in the USA following approval by the US Food and Drug Administration. Launch of the product is expected in February. It will be jointly promoted by UCB Pharma and its US licensee Pfizer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze