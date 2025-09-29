UCB Optimistic On 1995; Zyrtec Launch

The Belgian UCB group says that it has achieved excellent profits in 1995, higher than those achieved in 1994. During the year, sales of the pharmaceutical sector continued to grow, mainly driven by the firm's antiallergy agent Zyrtec (cetirizine).

UCB notes that preparations are underway for the launch of Zyrtec in the USA following approval by the US Food and Drug Administration. Launch of the product is expected in February. It will be jointly promoted by UCB Pharma and its US licensee Pfizer.