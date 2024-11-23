UCB's 1994 1st Half

UCB of Belgium posted net sales for the first half of 1994 of 25.2 billion Belgian francs ($775.43 million), up 7.5% on the previous year. Pretax profit was down 19.8% to just over 2 billion francs and net profit declined 29.5%. However, the company points out that ordinary pretax profits were ahead 21% at 1.3 billion francs. UCB said that the pharmaceutical sector had been favorably affected by the demand for its antihistamine Zyrtec (cetirizine), which is normally stronger in the spring.