UCB's Xyrem moves closer to EU approval

Belgian drugmaker UCB Pharma says that the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the award of a marketing authorization for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) 500mg/ml oral solution, its treatment for cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy.

The European Commission is now reviewing the CHMP's recommendation and the firm expects authorization to be granted in the fourth quarter. If passed for marketing by the EC, Xyrem will be the first drug approved for cataplexy in most European Union countries. Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder that affects about 200,000 people in the EU market, the firm stated. Cataplexy, a sudden loss of control over voluntary muscles, is a common symptom of the disease, second only to excessive sleepiness.