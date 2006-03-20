UCB sees 2005 income grow to 270M euros

Belgian drugmaker UCB says that its net income from ongoing operations in 2005 reached 270.0 million euros ($323.8 million), up 37% on the 197.0 million euros it earned in 2004. In addition, the company saw gross profits for the year of 1.79 billion euros, up from the 1.46 billion it recorded in the year-earlier period. The firm asserts that its strong financial performance during the year was led by a 24% increase in its revenues to 2.34 billion euros from 1.88 billion euros in 2004.

UCB says that the year saw strong growth in its royalty income, which reached 298.0 million euros with a contribution of 135.0 million euros from US sales of Zyrtec (cetirizine), which is marketed by Pfizer, and 116.0 million euros derived from its intellectual property licensing activities.The company also reported net sales of 560.0 million euros for its anti-epilepsy drug Keppra (levetircetam), 562.0 million euros in revenue from global sales of Zyrtec and 688.0 million euros from other products in its allergy franchise. During the year, UCB completed the sale of its surface specialties business to USA-based Ceytec Industries for 470.0 million euros (Marketletter March 14, 2005), which the group says allowed it to focus on the development of its biopharmaceutical business.

Additionally, the firm says it has completed Phase III trials of Cimzia (cerolizumab) in the treatment of Crohn's disease (Marketletter December 19, 2005), and has submitted a Biologics License Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for this indication. Roch Doliveux, the company's chief executive, said the the firm would maintain its increased investment in its R&D program, which was 25% of net sales in 2005, both to support the development of Cimzia and other compounds in its pipeline. Mr Doliveux added: "we look to Cimzia's excellent clinical performance and unique molecular design to contribute to UCB's continuing success."