Monday 29 September 2025

UCB Sells Fine Chemicals Subsidiary

13 October 1996

- UCB has sold its Ostend, Belgium-based subsidiary UCB Fine Chemicals, which manufactures chemicals based on chlorosulfonation, to the Belgian company Proviron. It will bring UCB a surplus of 400 million Belgian francs ($12.7 million). UCB subsidiaries will continue to market the products for "some years" on behalf of Proviron. UCB Fine Chemicals had a 1995 turnover of 1.1 billion francs.

