UCB submits Cimzia MAA to EMEA

Belgian drugmaker UCB has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for the approval of its drug candidate Cimzia (certolizumab pegol, CDP870) in the treatment of patients with Crohn's disease.

If approved, the agent will represent the first and only biologic administered by monthly subcutaneous injection as a treatment for CD. The firm noted that the European submission is based on safety and efficacy data from two pivotal Phase III studies with over 1,500 CD patients, demonstrating Cimzia's sustained and consistent efficacy in patients with CD. The European submission follows the filing of a Biologics License Application for Cimzia to the US Food and Drug Administration in March.