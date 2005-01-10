UCB submits pediatric and IV Keppra filings

UCB Pharma has filed a supplemental New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for a pediatric indication for the oral dosage formulations of its antiepileptic agent Keppra (levetiracetam), as well as an NDA for an intravenous version of the drug.
The pediatric sNDA proposes expanding the range of the indication to include children down to four years of age; around 300,000 American children under the age of 14 suffer from epilepsy, the firm pointed out. Clearance of an IV form of Keppra for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial onset seizures in adults with epilepsy when oral administration is temporarily not feasible "will provide an important new add-on option for treating partial seizures in a hospital setting," according to Peter Verdru, senior medical director and head of neurology, psychiatry and clinical development at the company.
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