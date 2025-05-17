UCB Upgrades Zyrtec Japan Sales Expectations

Belgian chemicals/drugs company UCB has upgraded its forecast forJapanese sales of its anti-allergic drug Zyrtec (cetirizine) in 1999 to $75-$100 million from its earlier estimates of $50-$75 million, according to the firm's chairman, Georges Jacobs.
The upgrade is the result of estimates of Zyrtec sales in Japan from September 1 to date of around $14 million, which is "a little above expectations," said Mr Jacobs. He also confirmed that full-year 1998 ordinary operating profit growth would be of the order of 30%, in line with first-half figures, despite a small impact on the chemical sector due to the Asian crisis.
