Uganda borrows $47.5 million to fight AIDS

Uganda's parliament has granted permission for the government to borrow$47.5 million from the World Bank to fund projects to fight AIDS in the country, reports the Xinhua news agency. The money will be used for projects including the procurement of drug treatments and HIV test kits, as well as to assist the work of non-governmental organizations in Uganda, and will mainly be used to help young people and women, as well as people with disabilities, the report added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze