UK approves Viragen's Omniferon trials

The UK's Medicines Control Agency has approved Viragen's application tobegin clinical trials later this year with its natural alpha interferon, Omniferon, for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. The drug is currently in Phase II clinical trials in Europe, which were intiated two years ago (Marketletter August 5, 1999), for the treatment of patients with hepatitis C, and additional studies are ongoing to determine Omniferon's potential as a treatment for genital herpes and many cancers.
