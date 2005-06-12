UK arthritis pharma care "still a lottery"

UK patients with severe rheumatoid arthritis are still being denied access to vital treatments despite guidance from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence instructing health care trusts to provide them, says new research commissioned by the British Society for Rheumatology and the Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Alliance.

The BSR's president, rheumatologist David Isenberg, called the results "very disappointing." He said: "it is immensely frustrating for doctors to have patients who clearly qualify for [anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha] intervention but are unable to get it. These drugs offer hope and relief to people who have severe RA, and are likely to be affected by high levels of pain and disability, making their day-to-day living very difficult."

Of the 148 rheumatology units UK-wide responding to the survey: - 31% of doctors were unable to provide treatment to all qualifying patients; - over 50% cited lack of funding as the reason; and - doctors estimate that nearly 1,700 RA patients who could benefit from anti-TNFa drugs are being denied treatment.