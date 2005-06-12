Saturday 8 November 2025

UK arthritis pharma care "still a lottery"

12 June 2005

UK patients with severe rheumatoid arthritis are still being denied access to vital treatments despite guidance from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence instructing health care trusts to provide them, says new research commissioned by the British Society for Rheumatology and the Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Alliance.

The BSR's president, rheumatologist David Isenberg, called the results "very disappointing." He said: "it is immensely frustrating for doctors to have patients who clearly qualify for [anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha] intervention but are unable to get it. These drugs offer hope and relief to people who have severe RA, and are likely to be affected by high levels of pain and disability, making their day-to-day living very difficult."

Of the 148 rheumatology units UK-wide responding to the survey: - 31% of doctors were unable to provide treatment to all qualifying patients; - over 50% cited lack of funding as the reason; and - doctors estimate that nearly 1,700 RA patients who could benefit from anti-TNFa drugs are being denied treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze