UK BIA NEWS

The UK BioIndustry Association has agreed a deal with several financial firms as sponsors, including Coopers & Lybrand, Slaughter and May, Brobeck Hale and Dorr International. Other deals are expected to be announced shortly. In cooperation with its sponsors, the BIA is to organize a series of conferences on key issues facing the industry. The BIA has also changed its address to 15, Belgrave Square, London SW1X 8PS. Phone: (071) 245 9911; fax: (071) 235 4759.
