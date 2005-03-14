UK biotech spending to top L1B by 2008

UK biotechnology funding, including stem cell research, will rise to over L1.0 billion ($1.92 billion) in the next three years, under new science spending allocations which aim to close the gap with the USA and maintain the UK's lead over the rest of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in science, says the government.

This is the largest ever government investment in UK science and part of a total which will rise to over L3.4 billion a year by 2008, said Trade and Industry Secretary Patricia Hewitt. "Our record investment in science sends a strong signal to scientists around the world that the UK is the place to come to carry out research in cutting-edge areas including medical treatments such as stem cell research and nanotechnology," she added.

Funding over the next three years includes: - over L1.0 billion for the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council; - a boost to L1.5 billion for the Medical Research Council, including over L440.0 million for clinical research into diseases such as mental health, stroke, cancers and diabetes; - an increase to L300.0 million to help universities and institutes link-up with business and spin-off companies; and - raising total DTI investment in nanotechnology research to L200.0 million.