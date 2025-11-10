UK Budget: No Positives For Biopharma Industry

Ahead of the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer's annual budget speech, the biopharmaceutical industry, and biotechnology in particular, had been seriously hopeful that capital gains tax, which stands at 40% on anything over a L6,000 ($9,318) annual gain, would be abolished or at least reduced. The result of this would have been increased investment. However, in the event nothing was announced, other than a small rise in the tax exemption and inheritance tax limit, and the promise of abolishing CGT "when resources allow."

But on a negative note, the Chancellor hinted that there would be a tougher stance in the future on multinational companies' transfer pricing, ie, whereby they allocate taxable profit to the various countries in which they operate, and that the government will pursue back taxes. Glaxo Wellcome is already embroiled in such a case (Marketletter November 20).