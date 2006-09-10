UK charity sends medical aid to Lebanon

The Sussex-based based charity International Health Partners says it has sent the largest bulk shipment of donated medical aid to Lebanon from the UK. The medicines are being sent to meet the needs specifically requested by the World Health Organization, which is coordinating the local and international medical response in the war affected areas of Lebanon.

At the outbreak of the recent hostilities in July, the WHO asked IHP to coordinate two phases of donated medical aid. Firstly, IHP was asked to provide emergency medical kits for immediate use in the field. Secondly, recognising the collapse of the local infrastructure and medicines supply chain, the WHO asked for a month