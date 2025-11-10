UK Code Of Practice Amendments, New Report

Proposals for amending the UK Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry and the Constitution and Procedure of the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority have been sent for consultation to the British Medical Association, the Medicines Control Agency, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain and the Code of Practice Appeal Board, according to the latest Code of Practice Review. Details of the changes have also been sent to ABPI member companies, as well as companies which are not ABPI members but which have agreed to comply with the Code.

The Review also reports on the following cases dealt with by the Authority:

- Allergan v Alcon: four panel rulings relating to two mailings/inserts for Betoptic (betaxolol HCl) issued by Alcon were appealed by Alcon. The Appeal Board upheld the rulings of breaches of Clause 3.2 for the promotion of a product outside the terms of the license, Clause 7.2 for a misleading claim, and Clause 7.6 for an unclear presentation of data;