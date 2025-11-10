UK Code Of Practice Amendments, New Report

Proposals for amending the UK Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry and the Constitution and Procedure of the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority have been sent for consultation to the British Medical Association, the Medicines Control Agency, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain and the Code of Practice Appeal Board, according to the latest Code of Practice Review. Details of the changes have also been sent to ABPI member companies, as well as companies which are not ABPI members but which have agreed to comply with the Code.
The Review also reports on the following cases dealt with by the Authority:
- Allergan v Alcon: four panel rulings relating to two mailings/inserts for Betoptic (betaxolol HCl) issued by Alcon were appealed by Alcon. The Appeal Board upheld the rulings of breaches of Clause 3.2 for the promotion of a product outside the terms of the license, Clause 7.2 for a misleading claim, and Clause 7.6 for an unclear presentation of data;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze