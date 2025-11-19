Wednesday 19 November 2025

UK CONSUMERS BUYING MORE OTC MEDICINES

27 March 1994

Along with announcing its new Code of Standards for Advertising, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain last week revealed that consumers in the UK bought more over-the-counter medicines in 1993. It said that, according to data from IMS, the total OTC market at retail prices was worth L1.16 billion ($1.74 billion), an increase of 13.6% by value, and 4.5% up on 1992 in volume.

The PAGB pointed out that a significant amount of the growth is accounted for by the introduction of nicotine patches and the influenza epidemic at the tail end of the year. In 1993, the market for smoking cessation products was worth L53.4 million, an increase of 190.8% in value terms and 78.6% in volume. Nicotine patches were available OTC from the start of 1993, it added.

Sales of OTC cold remedies were worth L96.4 million and cough mixtures L64.7 million in 1993, indicated volume growth of 5.4% and 4.8% respectively mainly, as mentioned, due to the flu epidemic.

