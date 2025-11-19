UK Data Sheets Out, SPCs In

A September 29 amendment to the UK's Medicines Act means that data sheets, which have thus far had to be given to all physicians, will be phased out and replaced by Specific Product Characteristics, which need only be made available on request.
In most respects, data sheet information is not much different to that contained in SPCs, in that all essential information on a drug is provided, but SPCs carry a little more detail, for example, they require all excipients and pharmacokinetic properties to be listed.
Although a spokesman for the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, which represents prescription drugmakers, told the Marketletter that its members do not envisage any difficulties from the change, which will be phased in over a five-year period, it does look like something of a victory for the over-the-counter medicine companies, represented by the Proprietary Association of Great Britain, which have strongly promoted and fought for the use of SPCs, rather than going the data sheet route.
