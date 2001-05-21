UK doctors slam NICE in BMA survey

Seven out of 10 doctors in the UK say they believe the NationalInstitute for Clinical Excellence fails to act independently, a survey conducted by the British Medical Association publication, BMA News, has found. 74% of the doctors surveyed also said they had disagreed with at least one of the Institute's decisions, while more than eight in 10 said that they would ignore NICE guidance if they considered it to be wrong.

The journal quotes consultant surgeon Leo Stassen as saying: "it is quite clear that NICE is financially-driven. Decisions are reached that do not take into account sound clinical advice, and many of its reports suffer from short-termism."

Meantime, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has welcomed the commitment expressed by the government in its General Election manifesto to direct local health authorities and trusts to fund medicines recommended by the NICE, but says that extra money must be made available to avoid cut-backs being made in other areas. The proposals do not make it clear where the money will come from, noted ABPI director general Trevor Jones, who added: "without new money, authorities and trusts would be in the invidious position of having to rob Peter to pay Paul."