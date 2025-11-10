UK DoH Streamlining Program Starts

The UK government has this month announced changes to create what it says will be a smaller, more streamlined and more effective Department of Health. The streamlining will call for the total number of staff positions within the Department, including the National Health Service Executive, to have been reduced by 21% by the end of March 1997.

The staffing reductions will be made on the same scale in the central Department and the Executive, says the DoH, and will mean a reduction in posts of about 500 in the central Department and 200 in the Executive, mainly at the offices in Leeds. The reductions will be spread over the period up to March 1997 and will be made, as far as possible, by voluntary means, according to NHS Chief Executive Alan Langlands.

By April 1, 1995, the Department will have been reshaped to focus its work around the Secretary of State for Health's three main areas of responsibility, which are: public health (including health promotion and communicable diseases); health care (the NHS); and social care (local authority and voluntary social services). Responsibility for health care will be concentrated within the NHS Executive. "This will provide strategic direction and monitoring while leaving the NHS locally to get on with the job of delivering the Department's ambitious program of improvements in health care and service to patients," says the DoH.