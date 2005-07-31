UK DoH tenders for 2M doses of flu vacc

The UK Department of Health has invited manufacturers to tender for a contract to supply two million doses of H5N1 vaccine, as part of the work to prepare for and reduce the impact of a possible flu pandemic.

This strategic stockpile could be used as a first line of defence for priority groups, such as National Health Service workers, while a vaccine against the exact flu strain is manufactured. Experts will also be able to carry out further clinical studies on the H5N1 vaccine to learn more about how it works against the virus and how effective it could be.