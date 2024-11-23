UK Drops Back-Tax Clause

Following protests about UK government plans to collect back taxes from multinational companies on transactions involving transfer prices (including Glaxo Wellcome), which were upheld by the High Court and Court of Appeal, the government has now backed down. It has announced that a clause in the Finance Bill, which would have permitted such tax collection, was a right and has thus been dropped from the bill.
