UK Drug Industry's R&D Spending

Pharmaceutical companies are the UK's biggest spenders on all industrial research, representing about one-third of UK industry's entire R&D investment, says a new briefing produced for the media by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

The UK drug industry spends more than L5 million ($7.6 million) a day on R&D, says the briefing, and it is the nation's biggest spender "on research into new and better ways of conquering disease," investing some 70% of the total.