UK drugmakers and doctors slam NICE preliminary "no" to Alzheimer's drugs

The UK Royal College of Psychiatrists has condemned the National Institute for Clinical Excellence's preliminary recommendation that the four cholinesterase inhibitors currently licensed in the UK to treat Alzheimer's disease should not be used within the National Health Service (see page 10).

Economic analysis concluded that the cost (around L2.50 [$4.80] per day) of Eisai/Pfizer's Aricept (donepezil), Novartis' Excelon (rivastigmine), Johnson & Johnson/Shire's Reminyl (galantamine) and Forest Laboratories' Namenda (memantine) - sold in Europe as Ebixa by Merz and Lundbeck as Axura - puts them outside the range of cost-effectiveness that might be considered appropriate for the NHS, given the benefits they provide, says the NICE.