UK drugmakers and doctors slam NICE preliminary "no" to Alzheimer's drugs

The UK Royal College of Psychiatrists has condemned the National Institute for Clinical Excellence's preliminary recommendation that the four cholinesterase inhibitors currently licensed in the UK to treat Alzheimer's disease should not be used within the National Health Service (see page 10).
Economic analysis concluded that the cost (around L2.50 [$4.80] per day) of Eisai/Pfizer's Aricept (donepezil), Novartis' Excelon (rivastigmine), Johnson & Johnson/Shire's Reminyl (galantamine) and Forest Laboratories' Namenda (memantine) - sold in Europe as Ebixa by Merz and Lundbeck as Axura - puts them outside the range of cost-effectiveness that might be considered appropriate for the NHS, given the benefits they provide, says the NICE.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze