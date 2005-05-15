UK experts back Abilify for schizophrenia

New guidelines, drawn up by the Schizophrenia Innovation Working Group and published in the April edition of the Journal of Clinical Practice, state that the USA's Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceuticals' Abilify (aripiprazole) is efficacious and well-tolerated in patients with schizophrenia.

Approved in the UK last year (Marketletter June 14, 2004), Abilify is effective in long-term treatment of positive, negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia. The agent is a partial agonist at dopamine D2 receptors and is believed to work as a dopamine system stabilizer. According to the new guidelines: "this dopamine stabilization effect may be of particular therapeutic value in schizophrenia as it offers the potential to alleviate side effects caused by the blockade of dopamine receptors."