UK FSA gives green light to chromium picolinate as safe dietary supplement

The UK Food Standards Agency announced last month that consumers can be confident that chromium picolinate is a safe dietary supplement, revising earlier recommendations. The new advice, based on the balance of scientific evidence, states that there is "no need to avoid chromium picolinate." The FSA update stems from conclusions reported by the Committee on Mutagenicity, which conducted a year-long comprehensive scientific review of chromium picolinate's safety.
As part of its review, the COM requested duplication of two toxicology tests (Stearns et al, 1995 and 2002), which raised questions about the safety of chromium picolinate. "The replication studies, conducted by an independent laboratory, tested commercially-available Chromax chromium picolinate and showed no genetic damage," according to Ronald Slesinski, president-elect of the Regulatory & Safety Specialty Section of the Society of Toxicology, who supervised the new studies and presented them at the Annual Meeting of the Environmental Mutagen Society in October 2004. "Chromium picolinate is one of the safest dietary supplements on the market today," he added.
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