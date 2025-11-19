UK Fundholding Doctors Defend The System

Criticism being levelled at the UK government that its fundholding scheme for general practitioners is creating a two-tier system is being taken very personally by fundholding doctors. Rhidian Morris, president of the UK National Association of Fundholding Practices, said at its annual conference in Harrogate this month, that the accusation means that "fundholders are being effective, providing better and new services."

Dr Morris also noted that accusations had been made that fund-holders' relationships with health authorities, nurses and other GPs may deteriorate. Far from this, Dr Morris announced, unpublished results of a survey of 493 fundholding practices indicate otherwise. These showed that 63% had improved their relationship with health authorities, 75% said they had more say in their relationship with hospitals, 80% were working with non-fundholders, 83% had reduced their waiting times, 81% had developed new services, 60% said that fundholding had improved their ability to develop general medical services.

Dr Morris' speech preceded that of Margaret Beckett, the then shadow Secretary of State for Health. He did not miss the opportunity of commenting on Labour's policy intention to abolish fundholding. Demotivating factors in general practice are "unnecessary workload, bureaucracy, loss of professional independence and the inability to take action," he said.