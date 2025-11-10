UK Generics And Patient registration

Patient registration with community pharmacies would represent a major contribution to safety in medicines use, by enabling pharmacists to ensure, where necessary, that patients always receive the same generically-prescribed medicine, according to a speaker addressing the British Pharmaceutical Conference earlier this month.

Bob Calvert, director of pharmacy at United Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, told the meeting that since all medicines licensed as generic products have to be bioequivalent to the brand leader, patient care will not be affected by the source of the product. However, he added, even when medicines are bio-equivalent, the actual quantity of drug contained within a given dose can vary by as much as 10%. Moreover, he added, patients can sometimes vary in their responses to medicines and in how quickly they clear them from the body.

All these variations become important when the patient is taking a medicine where there is only a limited safety margin between the effective dose and the toxic dose, or where very small dose changes can affect outcome. In these cases, according to Dr Calvert, the patient should be stabilized and then maintained on a particular manufacturer's product, in order to ensure he/she receives consistent treatment.