UK Government Block Ban On Slimming Drugs

- After considering a UK Medicines Commission report indicating that amphetamine-based drugs as slimming aids had caused a minimum of 15 deaths and were being indiscriminately prescribed, the UK Government has decided against a ban on their use. Instead, the government is to provide further guidance for physicians. Bill Bogie, chief executive of Medeva, added that the drugs, including Servier's Adifax (dexfenfluramine) and Medeva's Ionamin (phentermine), could be potential life-savers in cases of severe obesity.
