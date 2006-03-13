UK government consults on speeding up drug reviews

The UK's Department of Health has launched a three-month consultation to look at ways of speeding up the review process of the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE). The goal is to reduce by three or four months the time taken to refer topics to the NICE, as well as improve the representation from the pharmaceutical industry, patient groups and the National Health Service in the topic selection process. Clinical guidelines, technical appraisals and public health programs are the area covered in the NICE reviews.
UK govt hopes to speed up NICE
The UK government is consulting on a series of proposals that it hopes will speed up the NICE review process, as well as address criticisms that the body sometimes fails both to reflect public priorities in terms of patient care, or to provide NHS staff and administrators with guidelines on matters of urgency.
