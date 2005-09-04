UK govt action urged over illegal on-line pharmacies

UK lives are at risk unless the government acts to prevent prescription medicines being sold over the Internet without safeguards or controls, claims a new report produced by the independent think tank, the Centre for Reform, with an educational grant from Merck Sharp & Dohme.

Legitimate on-line pharmacies offer a welcome extra dimension of choice to many patients, notes the report, which is a record of a seminar that brought together experts across a wide spectrum, including High Street and on-line pharmacists, pharmaceutical manufacturers and patients' representatives. But, it says, the government should do more to balance this growth by enabling High Street pharmacies to offer a wider range of advice and help to their customers face-to-face.

The key area of concern is the growth of illegitimate practitioners who will despatch prescription medicines without requiring a prescription, or offering any advice or support, to any web site applicant, it says, adding that there are significant amounts of sub-standard and sometimes counterfeit medicines being sold on-line.