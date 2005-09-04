Saturday 8 November 2025

UK govt action urged over illegal on-line pharmacies

4 September 2005

UK lives are at risk unless the government acts to prevent prescription medicines being sold over the Internet without safeguards or controls, claims a new report produced by the independent think tank, the Centre for Reform, with an educational grant from Merck Sharp & Dohme.

Legitimate on-line pharmacies offer a welcome extra dimension of choice to many patients, notes the report, which is a record of a seminar that brought together experts across a wide spectrum, including High Street and on-line pharmacists, pharmaceutical manufacturers and patients' representatives. But, it says, the government should do more to balance this growth by enabling High Street pharmacies to offer a wider range of advice and help to their customers face-to-face.

The key area of concern is the growth of illegitimate practitioners who will despatch prescription medicines without requiring a prescription, or offering any advice or support, to any web site applicant, it says, adding that there are significant amounts of sub-standard and sometimes counterfeit medicines being sold on-line.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze