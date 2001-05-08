UK govt drops Clause 65 from HSC Bill

Following strong drug industry pressure, at the House of Lords thirdreading stage, the UK government has withdrawn Clause 65 of the Health and Social Care Bill (previously referred to as Clause 67; Marketletters March 12 and 19) which contained proposals to restrict access to data on doctors' and patients' use of medicines.

This last-minute move was welcomed by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, whose director general, Trevor Jones, stated: "it is very encouraging that the government has decided to drop a clause that had aroused so much opposition among so many different groups."

Among the provisions of this clause was that power would have been given to the Secretary of State for Health to prevent the collection of anonymized data on the use of medicines in the National Health Service. Such information, the ABPI points out, has been collected by independent companies (such as IMS Health) for many years and is used by pharmaceutical firms to conduct essential business activities relating to the production and distribution of medicines.