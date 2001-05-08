Friday 28 February 2025

UK govt drops Clause 65 from HSC Bill

8 May 2001

Following strong drug industry pressure, at the House of Lords thirdreading stage, the UK government has withdrawn Clause 65 of the Health and Social Care Bill (previously referred to as Clause 67; Marketletters March 12 and 19) which contained proposals to restrict access to data on doctors' and patients' use of medicines.

This last-minute move was welcomed by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, whose director general, Trevor Jones, stated: "it is very encouraging that the government has decided to drop a clause that had aroused so much opposition among so many different groups."

Among the provisions of this clause was that power would have been given to the Secretary of State for Health to prevent the collection of anonymized data on the use of medicines in the National Health Service. Such information, the ABPI points out, has been collected by independent companies (such as IMS Health) for many years and is used by pharmaceutical firms to conduct essential business activities relating to the production and distribution of medicines.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA approves ALK’s Odactra for young children
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves ALK’s Odactra for young children
28 February 2025
Biotechnology
DualityBio takes different path as Hong Kong IPO stalls
28 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Kallyope posts modest obesity data as competition heats up
28 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Phase IV Ingrezza data move focus from sales outlook
28 February 2025
Generics
Teva resumes scarce epilepsy drug Finlepsin retard deliveries to Russia
28 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
RESULT returns to cut medicines’ bureaucratic impediments
28 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Putting patients at the center of this year’s Rare Disease Day
28 February 2025

Company Spotlight

An early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze