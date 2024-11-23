UK Govt/Industry Links With Japan

The UK Department of Health is to hold regular meetings with the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, UK Secretary of State for Health Virginia Bottomley has said during the Prescribe UK trade visit to Japan (Marketletter March 13). This move is a "welcome addition" to the meetings the DoH already holds with other national trade associations in the USA, Germany and Switzerland, and with the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, she said.
The UK accounts for over a third of all Japanese investment in Europe, she said. The decision to locate the European Medicines Evaluation Agency in London will be of increasing value to everyone operating in Europe, but the national regulatory agencies will continue to play a key role carrying out evaluations for the EMEA. The UK Medicines Control Agency "is internationally recognized as the most effective and quickest agency of its kind anywhere in the world," she said.
The ABPI will also have regular meetings with the JPMA, said its director-general Trevor Jones, in Japan with the Prescribe UK visit. JPMA president Tomokichiro Fujisawa said he looked forward to "a long and fruitful period of cooperation with the ABPI, which represents one of the world's foremost pharmaceutical industries." The ABPI will set up an Information Centre in London to help Japanese firms find suitable partners for R&D ventures, and a DoH Help Desk will provide guidance on the regulatory system as it affects companies operating in the UK.
