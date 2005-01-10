UK govt must help restore pharma's reputation, media tells Parliament

The pharmaceutical industry shapes the agenda and practice of medicine at almost every level of National Health Service care provision in the UK, according to Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet, speaking at the latest evidence session of the UK House of Commons Health Select Committee, held December 16 as part of its ongoing investigation into the industry's influence (Marketletters passim).

In Dr Horton's view, the NHS/industry relationship "hovers somewhere between symbiotic and parasitic," but has now tilted too far towards the parasitic because of the existing UK regulatory structure for medicines. "We are seeing the population taking part in a largely unregulated experiment in the way drugs are provided through the NHS and I think that is something we have not had a serious enough debate about in the public domain," he told the hearing, which took evidence from journalists, advertising and PR professionals.