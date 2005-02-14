UK govt to probe reg effects on pharma

The pharmaceuticals sector is expected to form one of the main strands of work this year for the UK government's Cabinet Office Regulatory Impact Unit's Business Regulation Team, according to the Team's Scoping Report for the current year.

This is because, says the report: the pharmaceuticals sector is a major contributor to the UK's Gross Domestic Product, with strong growth prospects; it is extensively regulated, and there is a risk that activities such as R&D will move elsewhere if the regulatory regime is disproportionate; and organizations within the sector are keen for the Team to become involved.