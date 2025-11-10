UK GP FundholderS: "Over 50% By April"

UK Health Minister Gerald Malone has said that the number of applications to join the sixth wave of the general practitioner fundholding scheme has been the highest ever, at over 3,000 GPs in 1,200 practices, serving 12% of the population.

This means that from April 1, 1996, provided that all the applications go ahead, over half of all GPs will be fundholders, serving well over 50% of the population.