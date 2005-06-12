UK GPs slam pharma communications

70% of UK general practitioners would prefer drugmakers not to contact them by telephone and 42% see product information sent to them by companies as unhelpful, says The Confused Patient, a new research report from Core-Create.
49% of the GPs felt the general information on prescription drugs which is available to the public is confusing, with 22% believing it could lead to dangerous levels of misprescribing.
"These results reflect concern among GPs that aggressive pharmaceutical marketing and the drug information available to the public is taking its toll on our National Health Service and adding time pressures to busy doctors," said Core-Create managing director Stephen Page, adding: "drug companies need to look beyond drug telesales and the typical glossy, overly-forceful sales brochure, towards innovative communication that understands the concerns of doctors and patients and enables GPs to feed valuable, trusted information to their patients."
