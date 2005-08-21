UK headache sufferers keep silent to avoid discrimination

A survey by Headache UK of over 3,000 people affected by debilitating headache conditions such as migraine and cluster headache has confirmed the huge impact that they can have on people's working lives. More than half of respondents (53%) believe their careers have been affected by their headaches and 29% have kept their condition secret to avoid discrimination.

It would appear that this fear of discrimination has some foundation - 9% of people surveyed had been subject to disciplinary action due to absence because of their headaches. Furthermore, one in 25 respondents (4%) had actually been dismissed because of their headaches.

Ann Turner, chairman of Headache UK commented: "these numbers are truly alarming. The stories we heard in our survey support the anecdotal evidence from callers to our helpline and highlight the very personal impact of these conditions. We heard of employers who don't believe a sufferer is truly sick, of people not being promoted and others suffering extreme stress in the workplace because of their condition."