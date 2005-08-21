Wednesday 19 November 2025

UK headache sufferers keep silent to avoid discrimination

21 August 2005

A survey by Headache UK of over 3,000 people affected by debilitating headache conditions such as migraine and cluster headache has confirmed the huge impact that they can have on people's working lives. More than half of respondents (53%) believe their careers have been affected by their headaches and 29% have kept their condition secret to avoid discrimination.

It would appear that this fear of discrimination has some foundation - 9% of people surveyed had been subject to disciplinary action due to absence because of their headaches. Furthermore, one in 25 respondents (4%) had actually been dismissed because of their headaches.

Ann Turner, chairman of Headache UK commented: "these numbers are truly alarming. The stories we heard in our survey support the anecdotal evidence from callers to our helpline and highlight the very personal impact of these conditions. We heard of employers who don't believe a sufferer is truly sick, of people not being promoted and others suffering extreme stress in the workplace because of their condition."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze